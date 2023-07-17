Missouri Destination Named The Best Last-Minute Getaway In The State

You've read about the Missouri city named the best weekend getaway in the state, but now a new destination is being recognized as the best spot for a quick getaway to relax far from your everyday life.

Reader's Digest searched for the best last-minute getaway in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will offer visitors a chance to unwind without the hassle of months of planning a vacation.

The best last-minute getaway in the Show-Me State is Lemp Mansion. If you're looking for a bit of a thrill, book at room this St. Louis locale that is reportedly one of the most haunted spots in the country. They even have a murder mystery dinner for amateur sleuths to show off their problem-solving skills. Here's what RD had to say:

"Not for the faint of heart, St. Louis's Lemp Mansion is said to be one of the top ten most haunted places in America. Once you check in to the Lavender Suite (which was once the Lemp family's master bedroom), go on a guided ghost tour or enjoy a murder mystery dinner in the mansion's dining room."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see the best last-minute getaway destinations in each state.