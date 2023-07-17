Mother Of Ohio State WR Carnell Tate Killed In Drive-By Shooting

Ashley Griggs, the mother of Ohio State Buckeyes freshman wide receiver Carnell Tate, was identified as the victim killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago over the weekend, WGN reports.

Police identified Griggs as the victim of an incident that took place on West Washington Boulevard near Park on the West Side at around 2:25 a.m. when a person inside a vehicle shot at a crowd of people exiting an event. Griggs was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds, while four others were hospitalized with injuries sustained during the shooting.

The South Florida Express, a 7-on-7 team that Tate had previously played for during his high school career, shared a tweet honoring Griggs upon news of her death.