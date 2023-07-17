Mother Of Ohio State WR Carnell Tate Killed In Drive-By Shooting
By Jason Hall
July 17, 2023
Ashley Griggs, the mother of Ohio State Buckeyes freshman wide receiver Carnell Tate, was identified as the victim killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago over the weekend, WGN reports.
Police identified Griggs as the victim of an incident that took place on West Washington Boulevard near Park on the West Side at around 2:25 a.m. when a person inside a vehicle shot at a crowd of people exiting an event. Griggs was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds, while four others were hospitalized with injuries sustained during the shooting.
The South Florida Express, a 7-on-7 team that Tate had previously played for during his high school career, shared a tweet honoring Griggs upon news of her death.
About 2 years ago when you 2 became apart of the SFE family, we had no idea how close we would all become, today our heart skips a beat and we shed many tears hearing the tragic news. We love you both and will keep you in our hearts and will always be here for your family 🙏❤️AG pic.twitter.com/w0oOkEJAkK— SFE (@SouthFLExpress) July 16, 2023
Tate, who is from Chicago but finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, signed with the Buckeyes in December 2022 and participated in spring drills after enrolling early in January. The five-star prospect ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver, No. 13 player from the state of Florida and No. 59 overall prospect for the 2023 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite.