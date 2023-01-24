Viral Clip Of Joe Burrow's 'Buckeye' Comment Creates Twitter Frenzy

A past clip of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow claimed that he's "still a Buckeye" went viral on Tuesday (January 24) amid a debate over whether Ohio State could claim him as an alum, despite finishing his collegiate career at LSU.

Burrow, who transferred to LSU after graduating from Ohio State and carved one of college football's greatest legacies, was the topic of conversation during a recent episode of Barstool Sports' college football podcast Unnecessary Roughness. Co-host and OSU alum 'Big Ev' argued that the school could claim Burrow days removed from the quarterback clinching his second consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance in a clip shared on the show's Twitter account.

Twitter user @TopGunEdelbro, whose bio includes "THE Ohio State University," responded to Unnecessary Roughness' clip with a past quote of Burrow saying he was "definitely still a Buckeye" given that he graduated from the school and kept strong relationships with former teammates.