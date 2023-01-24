Viral Clip Of Joe Burrow's 'Buckeye' Comment Creates Twitter Frenzy
By Jason Hall
January 24, 2023
A past clip of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow claimed that he's "still a Buckeye" went viral on Tuesday (January 24) amid a debate over whether Ohio State could claim him as an alum, despite finishing his collegiate career at LSU.
Burrow, who transferred to LSU after graduating from Ohio State and carved one of college football's greatest legacies, was the topic of conversation during a recent episode of Barstool Sports' college football podcast Unnecessary Roughness. Co-host and OSU alum 'Big Ev' argued that the school could claim Burrow days removed from the quarterback clinching his second consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance in a clip shared on the show's Twitter account.
Twitter user @TopGunEdelbro, whose bio includes "THE Ohio State University," responded to Unnecessary Roughness' clip with a past quote of Burrow saying he was "definitely still a Buckeye" given that he graduated from the school and kept strong relationships with former teammates.
Checkmate, “I’m still a Buckeye” pic.twitter.com/LxVHfsrhYy— Jimmy Edelbrock (@TopGunEdelbro) January 24, 2023
Numerous Ohio State fans shared excited reactions to the clip, while LSU supporters were less enthused.
Okay now the argument is over. You heard it from the man himself. All the burner accounts with mascots as profile pictures, I hate to break it you, but compared to Joe Burrow your opinion on the matter is irrelevant. “I’m a Buckeye” - Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/VlKo8M7PJB— Unbiased Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) January 24, 2023
I never said he was successful at OSU. Pull up that tweet for me. In the meantime watch Joe Burrow in the flesh claiming he’s still a Buckeye making the first tweet again.. true. Stay Mad 🫱🏽🫲🏾 pic.twitter.com/QXZBUrBpMv— Hidoradora 🐝 (@hidoradoraart) January 24, 2023
For anyone wondering who claims Joe Burrow, he's said he is a Buckeye. Here's the receipt https://t.co/VUJ1iIRqoG— Charles Edward Cheese (@jasongeraci) January 24, 2023
He’s an LSU Tiger, without LSU and coach O he isn’t the same qb. I mean OSU started Haskins over him lolz.— ADONIS (@adonisgolf14) January 24, 2023
He attended Ohio State and a got degree. No one ever said that wasn’t true. But he’s LSU QB who got drafted into NFL and says so in player introductions.— Benjamin Duer (@bduerREP) January 24, 2023
Hang the banner- Joe Burrow took classes at Ohio State— Dan Baxter (@baxter4133) January 24, 2023
Definitely isn’t an Ohio State letterman jacket Donny boy pic.twitter.com/MxaA7rIlIu— Cody (@chaudee337) January 24, 2023
Burrow is one win shy of clinching his second consecutive Super Bowl appearance in just his third NFL season. The former No. 1 overall pick led the Bengals to their first playoff appearance since 1991 last season, which resulted in an AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVI appearance.
Burrow bounced back from a season-ending knee injury he experienced midway through his first season, winning the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award while also leading the league in completion percentage (70.4%) and average yards per completion (8.9) while throwing for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Burrow finished the 2022 regular-season wit a career best 35 touchdown passes and 12 wins, as well as 4,475 yards and and 12 interceptions on 414 of 606 passing.