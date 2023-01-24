Viral Clip Of Joe Burrow's 'Buckeye' Comment Creates Twitter Frenzy

By Jason Hall

January 24, 2023

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills
Photo: Getty Images

A past clip of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow claimed that he's "still a Buckeye" went viral on Tuesday (January 24) amid a debate over whether Ohio State could claim him as an alum, despite finishing his collegiate career at LSU.

Burrow, who transferred to LSU after graduating from Ohio State and carved one of college football's greatest legacies, was the topic of conversation during a recent episode of Barstool Sports' college football podcast Unnecessary Roughness. Co-host and OSU alum 'Big Ev' argued that the school could claim Burrow days removed from the quarterback clinching his second consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance in a clip shared on the show's Twitter account.

Twitter user @TopGunEdelbro, whose bio includes "THE Ohio State University," responded to Unnecessary Roughness' clip with a past quote of Burrow saying he was "definitely still a Buckeye" given that he graduated from the school and kept strong relationships with former teammates.

Numerous Ohio State fans shared excited reactions to the clip, while LSU supporters were less enthused.

Burrow is one win shy of clinching his second consecutive Super Bowl appearance in just his third NFL season. The former No. 1 overall pick led the Bengals to their first playoff appearance since 1991 last season, which resulted in an AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVI appearance.

Burrow bounced back from a season-ending knee injury he experienced midway through his first season, winning the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award while also leading the league in completion percentage (70.4%) and average yards per completion (8.9) while throwing for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Burrow finished the 2022 regular-season wit a career best 35 touchdown passes and 12 wins, as well as 4,475 yards and and 12 interceptions on 414 of 606 passing.

