North Carolina Destination Named The Best Last-Minute Getaway In The State

You've read about the North Carolina city named the one of the best weekend getaways in America, but now a new destination is being recognized as the best spot for a quick getaway to relax far from your everyday life.

Reader's Digest searched for the best last-minute getaway in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will offer visitors a chance to unwind without the hassle of months of planning a vacation.

The best last-minute getaway in the Tar Heel State is Marsh Harbour Inn. Located on Bald Head Island, this boutique bed and breakfast is a great place to enjoy the quiet nature along the North Carolina coast. This spot is so secluded from the rest of the state that you need to take a ferry to get there.

Here's what RD had to say:

"Fun in the sun — without the crowds — is guaranteed at this Bald Head Island boutique hotel, accessible only by ferry. Wake up at your leisure and enjoy a hot buffet breakfast before soaking up some rays on the secluded beaches or biking around the charming coastal town. Bald Head Island should definitely be on your bucket list..."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see the best last-minute getaway destinations in each state.