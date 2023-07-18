Dylan Sprouse Marries Barbara Palvin In Hungary Ceremony

Though rumors had been circulating since early 2023 that the couple have been engaged, it wasn't until June that they only confirmed they were in fact getting married. In an interview with V Magazine conducted by his twin brother Cole, Sprouse confirmed that the couple had been engaged longer than the public knew, with him popping the question back in September.

"We didn't feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," Sprouse said. "What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception."

Despite the rumors of their engagement making its rounds online, they weren't deterred from telling their story "on our time," Pavlin said.

"When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, 'Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine,'" she said. "That really annoyed me because I knew were building this story up. So, I'm very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

Congrats to the happy couple!