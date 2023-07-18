McDonald's Tests Out Two Brand New Menu Items

McDonald's ever-evolving menu just expanded once again and we're ba da ba ba ba... lovin' it! According to KTLA, the popular restaurant chain recently began testing two new menu items in Southern California. Customers located in this region of the country have the exclusive opportunity to try the new Cheesy Jalapeño Sausage Egg McMuffin sandwich and the Cookies and Crème pie.

The Cheesy Jalapeño Sausage Egg McMuffin sandwich is a welcomed addition to the McMuffin family, featuring slices of creamy cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeños for a spicy kick to your day. McDonald's already offers a variety of pies, but none quite like that of the new Cookies and Crème pie. This sweet treat is crafted with a delicious chocolate crust and a "fluffy vanilla crème filling."

Interested individuals located near participating restaurants will be able to enjoy these new menu items for a limited time. KTLA mentioned that the Cheesy Jalapeños Bacon Quarter Pounder was also recently added to menu's nationwide. This delicious option was added to menus across the country on July 10th, and builds upon the beloved classic Quarter Pounder. The new variation features "cheddar cheese sauce, Applewood bacon, and pickled jalapeño slices" for the ultimate sandwich.

The Cheesy Jalapeños Bacon Quarter Pounder, in addition to the two new menu items being tested in Southern California, will be available for an unspecified limited time only.