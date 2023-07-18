Popular Washington City Named Among Most Educated Cities In America

Americans are often encouraged to go to college to obtain a degree for a well-paying job. After graduation, these individuals are ready to seek jobs that will jumpstart their future careers. Part of that equation is the cities where these jobs will be. Depending on your preference, you may want to surround yourself with other educated people or find a job market that favors your diploma.

WalletHub got curious and found U.S. cities where most Americans are putting their degrees to work. Researchers "compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the quality of the public-school system to the gender education gap."

A Washington metro area ranked in the Top 10, and that honor goes to Seattle! It ranked No. 9 out of 150 and includes Bellevue and Tacoma.

Here are the Top 10 most educated cities in America:

Ann Arbor, Michigan San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Madison, WI Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Raleigh-Cary, NC Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX



