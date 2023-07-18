Missouri is home to some pretty exciting cities and laidback towns that are a great spot to have fun and enjoy life, but one city in the Show-Me State was named the "coolest" of them all.

The Discoverer Blog searched around the U.S. to find the coolest cities to visit, compiling a list of the need-to-see spot for every state because "each state is more like its own country, flaunting an individual culture, history, and lifestyle."

According to the list, the coolest city to visit in Missouri is Kansas City. With lots of must-try restaurants and a historic jazz district, you'll have plenty of ways to stay busy and entertained. The Discoverer also noted that a trip to the American Jazz Museum is not to be missed.

So what makes this city so special? Here's what the site had to say:

"Making a name for itself as a Midwestern barbecue capital, the Kansas City food scene is nothing short of legendary. Taste for yourself with brisket at Arthur Bryant's BBQ of burnt ends at Fiorella's Jack Stack. Another one of the city's claims to fame is the Historic Jazz District which doubles as the most entertaining section in town. Come to 18th and Vine to eat, listen to live music, and soak in the atmosphere."

Check out the full list at thediscoverer.com to read up on more of the coolest cities to visit around the country.