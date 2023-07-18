Trump Says He's Received Target Letter For January 6 Investigation

Former President Donald Trump announced he received a letter notifying him that he was the target of an investigation into the January 6 insurrection and attempted overturning of the 2020 presidential election in a post shared on his Truth Social account Tuesday (July 18) morning, Politico reports.

Trump acknowledged that the letter means he will be indicted, charged and arrested by the U.S. Department of Justice for a third time since his presidency.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with [President] Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and indictment,” Trump wrote.

Trump then referred to himself as President Biden's "NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency," amid his ongoing campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Last month, Trump was indicted on several charges including willful retention of national defense information (maximum penalty if convicted of 10 years); conspiracy to obstruct justice (maximum penalty of 20 years); withholding a document or record (maximum penalty of 20 years); corruptly concealing a document or record (maximum penalty of 20 years); concealing a document in a federal investigation (maximum penalty of 20 years); scheme to conceal (maximum penalty of five years) and false statements and representations (maximum penalty of five years), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ABC News at the time.

The former president had previously been indicted by a New York federal grand jury on felony business charges in relation to his alleged role in paying hush money to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.