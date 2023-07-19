Ex-Patriots Player Says Belichick's Success 'Was All' From Tom Brady

“Absolutely not,” Samuel said. “Are you crazy? Look at his record without Tom [Brady]. You got to win without Tom. One thing I learned about being great, you have to be great in different situations. “It was all Tom, I was there, I saw it, it was Tom.”

“Everybody know it, Tom know it,” Samuel added. “But he ain’t gonna admit because he wanna be politically correct. That’s why I’m here. Imma tell the truth… I’ve been there, I’ve seen him, I’ve confronted him, that’s how I do.”

Samuel, who played alongside Brady and under Belichick in New England during his first five NFL seasons (2003-07), had previously referred to Belichick as "just another coach" months after Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory during his first season away from the Patriots.

"Cold blooded is a [sic] understatement! But without Brady he is just another coach in my opinion," Samuel tweeted in response to ESPN's Louis Riddick, who tweeted that Belichick "is cold blooded and will do what he thinks he has to do," in response to news of the Patriots releasing Cam Newton and announcing then-rookie Mac Jones as their starting quarterback.