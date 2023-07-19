Florida Eatery Named One Of The Best Italian Restaurants In The U.S.

It's no secret that Italian food is one of the most popular cuisines in the United States. From spaghetti and lasagna to gnocchi and tagliatelle, there are endless kinds of pasta to pair with delicious sauces and other ingredients. It's also perfect for just about any occasion, whether you're on the couch or dining in person at a restaurant.

For all the fans of Italian cuisine, TastingTable released a list of America's 20 best Italian restaurants. The website states, "Italian food is the second most popular in America, so finding it is no problem. Finding the best, though, is a different challenge. With that in mind, we have chosen the best Italian restaurants in the country."

A South Florida restaurant was named among the best in the country: Macchialina! Here's why:

"Almost right since it opened in 2012, Michael Pirolo's cozy South Beach joint has been a hit among locals, tourists, and critics. At the heart of the rustic Italian menu is a selection of fantastic handmade pasta, including a short rib lasagna, cavatelli Macchialina (with baby meatballs, porchetta, and pecorino), and gorgeously simple spaghetti pomodoro. Antipasti options are not to be ignored, with salumi and cheeses served with gnoccho fritto, plus some tropically-adequate options like hamachi carpaccio and fresh insalata tricolore."