As previously reported, Keefe D is the uncle of the man who's rumored to be the shooter, Orlando Anderson. Over the past few years, the former Crip has sat down for interviews in which he admits he was with Anderson on the night 'Pac was shot. The Death Row rapper and the label's co-founder Suge Knight had gotten into a physical altercation with Anderson at the MGM Grand.



After Shakur and Knight left the hotel following a Mike Tyson fight, many people believed it was Anderson who organized and executed the shooting that same night. Police only interviewed Anderson once as a potential suspect, but in the end, he was never charged. Anderson denied his involvement until he was shot and killed in 1998.



One stark coincidence that now stands out is the gun that was discovered by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department in the same year Anderson died. Cops found it in the backyard of a home in Compton. No murder weapon had been identified at that time. Police said the home was owned by the girlfriend of a known Crip who happened to be in Las Vegas on the night of the murder. Keefe D's wife Paula Clemons also owned a home in Compton in the '90s.



As of this report, Keefe D has not addressed the new updates in the case.