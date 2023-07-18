Nevada Police Confirm New Update In Tupac Shakur Murder Case

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," the LVMPD said in the statement to CNN. "We will have no further comment at this time.”



This isn't the first time Davis' name has been tied to Shakur's murder. Last year, former head of security for Death Row Reggie Wright Jr. indicated that Davis could be charged in connection to the crime, especially after the former gang member reportedly previously spoke about his connections to the suspected shooter Orlando Anderson.



'Pac was shot at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane after he left the MGM Grand following a Mike Tyson fight on September 7, 1996. Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight was in the car with him as a shooter in a white Cadillac opened fire on their black BMW. He was rushed to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada where he was put on life support. He passed away six days later on September 13, 1996. He was only 25.



The update comes after the iconic rapper was honored with a long-overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He's also set to have a street named after him in Oakland.

