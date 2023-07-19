Post Malone Surprises Fans With A Pop-Up Concert In Times Square

“I’m the first guy to do this, and I was super terrified because I know everyone has a busy day and a busy schedule,” Malone said according to Billboard. “I have a new album coming out later this month and I’m super excited to play you something off the new record that hasn’t been released yet. Hopefully, I don’t f**k it up.”



The Syracuse native also performed other fresh songs that are expected to appear on his new album Austin like "Chemical." Malone released the track back in April as the follow-up to the album's first single "Mourning." Last month, he debuted the tracklist that contains 17 solo records and included a snippet of track No. 2 "Something Real." While he mostly focused on his new music during his surprise concert, Malone couldn't resist performing fan favorites like "Sunflower" and "Congratulations."



Post Malone has been working closely with Raising Cane's over the pat few months. He personally designed its new location in Midvale, Utah, and was swarmed by fans during the grand opening back in April. In honor of the the new restaurant, Malone also launched a brand of 32 oz. cups that were inspired by his tattoos and epic moments on stage. The all-pink cup is officially available today.



Check out more scenes from Post Malone's recent performance below.