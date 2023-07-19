Steelers Linebacker Alex Highsmith Signs Massive Extension

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith has signed a four-year, $68 million extension ahead of training camp, his agents, Mike Swenson, CJ LaBoy and Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (July 19).

"Steelers have signed edge rusher @highsmith34 to a 4 year, $68 million extension locking up their standout prior to training camp, per his agents @MSWENSON78 @cjlaboy and @dhendrickson41. It gives Highsmith over $27.7M in guarantees and $38M over the first two new years of the deal," Schefter tweeted.

Highsmith, 25, is coming off a season in which he recorded a career-best 14.5 sacks and an NFL co-leading five forced fumbles (tied with Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick), as well as 63 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 20 QB hits.