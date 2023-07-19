Steelers Linebacker Alex Highsmith Signs Massive Extension
By Jason Hall
July 19, 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith has signed a four-year, $68 million extension ahead of training camp, his agents, Mike Swenson, CJ LaBoy and Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (July 19).
Highsmith, 25, is coming off a season in which he recorded a career-best 14.5 sacks and an NFL co-leading five forced fumbles (tied with Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick), as well as 63 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 20 QB hits.
Highsmith "reported to and participated in OTAs and minicamp" during negotiations with the Steelers on a new deal with the belief that it would get done," ESPN Steelers beat reporter Brooke Pryor tweeted, quoting Highsmith as saying, "I'm very confident we're going to get something worked out and because I want to be here and be here for a long time" in June.
Alex Highsmith reported to and participated in OTAs and minicamp through the negotiation process and was confident a deal would get done.— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 19, 2023
Highsmith was selected by the Steelers at No. 102 overall in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Charlotte standout recorded a total of 185 tackles, 22.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 32 tackles for loss and 41 QB hits during his first three NFL seasons.