Tennessee Restaurant Serves Some Of The Best Italian Food In America

Is there anything better than a plate of pasta or slice of pizza that is so good it lights a fire in your soul? Fortunately, you don't have to leave the country (or even the state!) to find deliciously authentic Italian cuisine. Mashed compiled a list of restaurants around the country where you can find the best Italian food, and one restaurant in Tennessee made the cut alongside popular restaurants in cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

According to the site, City House in Nashville serves up some of the best Italian food in America, with tasty menu options like cornmeal-crusted catfish, olives & taralli, octopus and a variety of pizzas. Chef Tandy Wilson even won a coveted James Beard Award in 2016.

City House is located at 1222 4th Avenue N. in Nashville.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"There are five different brick oven-baked pizzas available on City House's current menu. Each is topped with classic Italian cheeses such as mozzarella, parm, ricotta, and pecorino. If you're hungry before or after your pizza, there are some inventive Southern-influenced dishes on the rest of the menu to enjoy. Catfish, sour corn cake, and grits are all incorporated into the Nashville eatery's dishes."

Check out the full list at Mashed to see more of the best Italian food in the country.