South Carolina has plenty of hidden gem destinations and attractions waiting to welcome visitors to a spot away from crowded, tourist-heavy areas, but one spot was recognized as being the best in the state.

Reader's Digest searched around the U.S. to find the best hidden gems and under-the-radar destinations that are begging to be explored, compiling a list of the must-visit spot in each state. According to the site: "These hidden gems around the country show a little part of each state's history and are sure to make a memorable experience."

So what is South Carolina's best hidden gem?

La Bastide des Lavandes

Located in York, this lavender field is a stunning visit for all nature lovers who enjoy the smell of the aromatic flower and the sight of thousands of plants blowing in the wind like waves on the ocean. Here's what the site had to say:

"La Bastide des Lavandes is the first official lavender farm in South Carolina. The team planted 6,000 plants and tress in less than six years including 60 varieties of lavender. Now, the farm also sells lavender products made with all-natural ingredients."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best hidden gems around the country.