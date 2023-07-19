The Top Five Texas Cities With The Worst Snorers

Picture it.

You're peacefully drifting off to sleep in your comfortable bed after a long day when you hear an agitating sound comparable to a thousand pigs oinking in a barn, a train barreling through the tracks, and a rocket blasting into space. The person next to you drifted off to sleep, but they're anything but quiet. If you share a bed with someone, are you snoring until the crack of dawn; or complaining about the other person snoring until the crack of dawn?

According to data sourced by MatressNextDay, the top 5 cities with the worst snorers in Texas are Denton with 206.18 snorers out of every 10,000 people, Killeen with 183.45 snorers, Frisco with 163.94 snorers, McKinney with 163.85 snorers, and last but not least, Amarillo with 149.04 snorers.

Here's how MatressNextDay compiled the data to discover the cities with the most snorers in Texas:

"Utilizing Statista and Google Search data, we conducted an analysis to determine the number of people searching for the term "snoring" and "how to stop snoring." This information was used to identify the states where individuals are struggling with snoring at night. Additionally, we examined Statista data to determine the percentage of the population affected by snoring. Based on these findings, we created two rankings: one based on the number of snorers, and another based on the number of people searching for remedies."

For tips on how to reduce snoring visit matressnextday.co.uk.