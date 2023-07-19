Wild Video Shows Two Black Bears Clashing In Florida Man's Backyard

A jaw-dropping video caught the moment two black bears duked it out in a Florida man's backyard. WEAR-TV obtained surveillance footage of the brawl, which happened the night of July 8 at a home in Mary Esther.

The 30-second clip begins with a bear and her three cubs wandering around Chris Biechlin's back patio. A sharp horn sound rings out, causing the cubs to run away. Soon afterward, another black bear climbs over the fence and immediately starts fighting the mother bear already present.

"I hit the horn to run her off and then the next thing you know the bears are fighting and running around the yard," Biechlin told reporters. "I have NEVER seen anything like this and EVERYONE I show this to all can just say 'wow.'"

The bears knock over potted plants as they clash, the fight spilling over into the backyard. One of the bears soon chases the other off the camera, leaving the aftermath of the fight unknown.

Biechlin isn't the only Floridian dealing with black bears intruding on their property lately. The news station shared more videos of homeowners trying to scare off bears with loud noises and other tactics.

Wildlife officials recommend you keep food sources, such as open trash cans and bird feeders, secured or out of sight to deter bears from showing up.