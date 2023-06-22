WATCH: Hungry Bear Tries To Eat California Man's Doorbell Camera

By Logan DeLoye

June 22, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Bass Lake resident Brent Robinson noticed something very unusual when he checked his Ring doorbell camera footage on Tuesday afternoon. According to UPI, as Robinson was reviewing the footage, he saw that a bear tried to eat his doorbell camera earlier that day.

In the video, viewers can see the bear sniff and lick the camera. He then does some investigating with his paws before deciding to make the object his dinner. As the hungry bear bites into the camera, viewers can see inside of his mouth for a few seconds before he gives up. After failing to consume the camera, the bear sinks to the ground and slowly walks away defeated.

Robinson mentioned that despite living around a lake that is home to a variety of wildlife, this is the first animal that has ever tried to consume his doorbell camera. While this might have been a first for Robinson, bears and home security cameras certainly have a long and complicated history.

In December for example, a bear was caught on camera trying to eat an inflatable rudolf at a South Lake Tahoe residence. Similarly to the bear that tried to eat Robinson's doorbell camera, this bear was also unsuccessful in his pursuit for food.

