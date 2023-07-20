'American Horror Story' Shares First Teaser With Kim Kardashian

Shortly after her casting was confirmed, a source claimed that Kim was nervous about joining the show. "Kim is really excited for such an amazing opportunity to be cast in AHS. It really is an honor particularly because she’s working alongside some of the most talented people in one of the most iconic franchises,” a source told Us Weekly on April 11th. "She was a bit nervous to take on such an important project, [but] she knew it was something she couldn’t pass up.”

Despite this challenging role, the source added that Kim is ready. “She can’t wait for them to see her step into this role. Of course, she’s acted before, but this feels next-level,” they said. This will be Kim's first time as a leading lady but she does have prior acting experience including small parts in Disaster Movie (2008), a 2009 episode of CSI: NY, and four episodes in Drop Dead Diva (2012).

Stay tuned for more AHS: Delicate updates!