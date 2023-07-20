Neighborhood Shop Named Washington's Best Grocery Store

Grocery stores serve a vital role in society. Providing essential foods and other necessities, these stores can also facilitate community gatherings. They also have plenty of charm and gimmicks that make them a mainstay in their neighborhoods. On top of that, they may provide unique offerings, local items, and other products you won't find at national retailers.

If you're curious about these humble stores, LoveFood found every state's best independent grocery store. As the name of the list implies, it's dedicated to the stores and shops serving their communities despite the prevalence of supermarkets. Delis, meat markets, family-owned shops, and many types of stores are featured on the list.

According to writers, Chuck's Produce and Street Market was named Washington's best grocery store! Here's why:

"The Mill Plain Boulevard branch of family-owned grocer Chuck’s Produce & Street Market is the customer favorite (it has one other outlet). They comment on the amazing produce – saying the veggies last longer than elsewhere – and the decent prices too. Anything else you need, you can get it here: it has a bakery, dairy, deli, bulk, and health and beauty department."