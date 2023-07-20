Niall Horan Brings 'The Show' To iHeartLand

Niall Horan is still celebrating the release of his latest studio album The Show! On Friday night (July 21st), the singer treated fans in Fornite and on Roblox to an intimate performance at State Farm Park in iHeartLand hosted by iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright.

Amid the screaming superfans, Horan kicked off the set with the first single he shared from The Show, "Heaven." The former One Direction member kept the show going in Fortnite by continuing to play songs from the new album including its titular track "The Show," which Niall told fans he was "obsessed" with, and the second single, "Meltdown."

When the track first came out back in April, Horan shared a heartwarming note with fans about the meaning behind the song. "I wanted the verse lyric to capture those frantic moments when you feel like so much is going wrong and there's no real rationale for what's happening," he explained. "In the chorus, there is a major shift in the mood as there is some calm brought to the chaos. It gives the feeling of everything will be alright."