Niall Horan Brings 'The Show' To iHeartLand
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 22, 2023
Niall Horan is still celebrating the release of his latest studio album The Show! On Friday night (July 21st), the singer treated fans in Fornite and on Roblox to an intimate performance at State Farm Park in iHeartLand hosted by iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright.
Amid the screaming superfans, Horan kicked off the set with the first single he shared from The Show, "Heaven." The former One Direction member kept the show going in Fortnite by continuing to play songs from the new album including its titular track "The Show," which Niall told fans he was "obsessed" with, and the second single, "Meltdown."
When the track first came out back in April, Horan shared a heartwarming note with fans about the meaning behind the song. "I wanted the verse lyric to capture those frantic moments when you feel like so much is going wrong and there's no real rationale for what's happening," he explained. "In the chorus, there is a major shift in the mood as there is some calm brought to the chaos. It gives the feeling of everything will be alright."
To close out the show, Niall took fans on Roblox on a trip down memory lane by performing one of the first songs from his solo career, "Slow Hands" from his debut solo album Flicker which dropped in 2017.
When The Show first debuted on June 9th, Horan revealed to Wright what makes his third studio album different from his previous albums: Flicker (2017) and Heartbreak Weather (2020). "I think it's just been a natural progression from one to the next," he said. "When I wrote my first album I was 22 or 23 probably. I think things change, life changes, you grow up, your influences change a little bit, you want to be more experimental." Horan also co-wrote all 10 songs on the album. "I think it's probably just the most experimental album, really," he added. "Even the ballads have a little bit more about them."
Fans can experience Niall Horan in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only after tonight!