Niall Horan Drops New Album 'The Show' & Shares Details About Tour

Shortly after the album dropped, Niall opened up about the project and why he specifically decided to make it 10 tracks long. "It’s finally time… my new album The Show is out now! I’ve been working really hard on this album for years and I can’t even put in to words how excited I am for it to be yours," Niall wrote on Instagram. "All 10 songs have their special meanings to me and I hope they can all have meaning in your lives. I made a ten track album so hopefully you get to the end and want to go straight back to the start and do it all over again."

He then went on to address his forthcoming tour for the album. "I haven’t said much on this topic because I’ve been so overwhelmed and in a state of shock at the response to it. The Show Live On Tour 2024 is going to be amazing. Thank you all so much for getting tickets and wanting to be a part of this era. So many of the shows are already sold out but you can still get tickets for some shows now. I can’t wait to bring this album and others to life in front of you."