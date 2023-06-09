Niall Horan Drops New Album 'The Show' & Shares Details About Tour
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 9, 2023
Niall Horan's new album The Show has arrived! On Friday, June 9th, the former One Direction member shared his third studio album. Before the release, Horan gave fans a taste of what to expect by sharing singles "Heaven" and "Meltdown." In addition to the singles, The Show features the following tracks:
- "If You Leave Me"
- "Never Grow Up"
- "The Show"
- "You Could Start a Cult"
- "Save My Life"
- "On a Night Like Tonight"
- "Science"
- "Must Be Love"
Shortly after the album dropped, Niall opened up about the project and why he specifically decided to make it 10 tracks long. "It’s finally time… my new album The Show is out now! I’ve been working really hard on this album for years and I can’t even put in to words how excited I am for it to be yours," Niall wrote on Instagram. "All 10 songs have their special meanings to me and I hope they can all have meaning in your lives. I made a ten track album so hopefully you get to the end and want to go straight back to the start and do it all over again."
He then went on to address his forthcoming tour for the album. "I haven’t said much on this topic because I’ve been so overwhelmed and in a state of shock at the response to it. The Show Live On Tour 2024 is going to be amazing. Thank you all so much for getting tickets and wanting to be a part of this era. So many of the shows are already sold out but you can still get tickets for some shows now. I can’t wait to bring this album and others to life in front of you."
Listen to The Show on iHeartRadio and don't miss a special iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Niall Horan tonight, Friday, June 9th at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Find out how so steam here!