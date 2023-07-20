Popular National Parks In Washington Among The Best To Visit This Summer

National parks have some of the best natural features the United States has to offer. From stunning waterfalls and vast deserts to unique swamps and gorgeous mountains, these destinations offer many kinds of adventure. It's also the perfect getaway for those needing to escape to nature or get some good exercise. As a result, summer is the best time to experience these parks.

If you're planning on dropping by a national park, Trips To Discover revealed the best ones to visit this season. The list includes both super popular parks and under-the-radar ones that benefit from fewer crowds.

Two popular national parks in Washington were featured! The first one mentioned was Mount Rainier National Park, where the best time to visit is between July and August. Writers explain why:

"The crown jewel here is, of course, Mount Rainier, a glacier-capped, active volcano that can be seen from hundreds of miles away. It’s the tallest singular peak in the Lower 48 at 14,410 feet tall. Sunrise Road, one of the main roads through the park, doesn’t open until late June or early July. If you come in mid-July through mid-August, you’ll see the lower slopes blanketed with wildflowers. There are numerous hikes to enjoy with a large network of trails, from short and easy treks like the Tipsoo Lake Loop that winds through wildflower meadows while providing views of Mount Rainier to the 93-mile Wonderland Trail."