Popular National Parks In Washington Among The Best To Visit This Summer
By Zuri Anderson
July 21, 2023
National parks have some of the best natural features the United States has to offer. From stunning waterfalls and vast deserts to unique swamps and gorgeous mountains, these destinations offer many kinds of adventure. It's also the perfect getaway for those needing to escape to nature or get some good exercise. As a result, summer is the best time to experience these parks.
If you're planning on dropping by a national park, Trips To Discover revealed the best ones to visit this season. The list includes both super popular parks and under-the-radar ones that benefit from fewer crowds.
Two popular national parks in Washington were featured! The first one mentioned was Mount Rainier National Park, where the best time to visit is between July and August. Writers explain why:
"The crown jewel here is, of course, Mount Rainier, a glacier-capped, active volcano that can be seen from hundreds of miles away. It’s the tallest singular peak in the Lower 48 at 14,410 feet tall. Sunrise Road, one of the main roads through the park, doesn’t open until late June or early July. If you come in mid-July through mid-August, you’ll see the lower slopes blanketed with wildflowers. There are numerous hikes to enjoy with a large network of trails, from short and easy treks like the Tipsoo Lake Loop that winds through wildflower meadows while providing views of Mount Rainier to the 93-mile Wonderland Trail."
Then there's Olympic National Park, which can get super busy during August. Writers recommend dropping by in July to avoid the crowds. Here are some other things to look forward to there:
"One of the most diverse national parks in the country, visiting Olympic National Park means you can climb peaks as high as 8,000 feet, swim in a sapphire lake, stroll through old-growth rainforests, and walk wild beaches strewn with gnarled driftwood. The wildlife watching is epic on land, in the sky, and in the Pacific too, with everything from deer, elk, and mountain goats to bald eagles, northern pygmy owls, whales, seals, sea lions, and sea otters."
