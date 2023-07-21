Former All-Pro Receiver Signing With Giants: Report

Former All-Pro wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly expected to sign with the New York Giants, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Friday (July 21).

Beasley had previously played under Giants head coach Brian Daboll during his tenure as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and within the NFC East during his first seven NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

"The #Giants are signing WR Cole Beasley, sources say. He reunites with Brian Daboll, his former offensive coordinator with the #Bills, and adds another veteran target for Daniel Jones. Year 12 in the NFL for Beasley back in the NFC East," Garafolo tweeted.