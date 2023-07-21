Former All-Pro Receiver Signing With Giants: Report
By Jason Hall
July 21, 2023
Former All-Pro wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly expected to sign with the New York Giants, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Friday (July 21).
Beasley had previously played under Giants head coach Brian Daboll during his tenure as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and within the NFC East during his first seven NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
"The #Giants are signing WR Cole Beasley, sources say. He reunites with Brian Daboll, his former offensive coordinator with the #Bills, and adds another veteran target for Daniel Jones. Year 12 in the NFL for Beasley back in the NFC East," Garafolo tweeted.
Beasley spent part of the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before briefly retiring and later signing with the Bills for a second stint with the franchise. The 34-year-old was released by the Bills last offseason and remained a free agent until signing with Tampa Bay two weeks into the NFL season.
Beasley recorded six receptions for 35 yards in four total appearances in 2022. The former SMU standout Beasley was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012 later signed with the Bills in 2019.
Beasleyt was selected as a second-team All-Pro during his second season in Buffalo, recording a career best 82 receptions for 967 yards in 2020. The 34-year-old has 556 career receptions for 5,744 yards and 34 touchdowns in 11 NFL seasons.