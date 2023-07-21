Historic Restaurant Named Washington's Best Chinese Spot

There's so much to look forward to when dining at a Chinese restaurant. Each joint can either offer common dishes like lo mein, dim sum, or roasted duck or add their own spin on classic faves. Americans love Chinese food so much, it was the most Googled cuisine in the U.S. last year, according to Quality Assurance & Food Safety. Researchers found an average of over 3.3 million searches per month for Chinese food.

With Chinese cuisine being so popular in America, LoveFood scoured the country and picked out every state's best Chinese restaurants, "from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites."

Tai Tung Restaurant was named Washington's top Chinese restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"When a restaurant’s fans have included Bruce Lee, you pretty much know it’s going to be good. Tai Tung, Seattle’s oldest Chinese restaurant, was founded in 1935 and even has a Bruce Lee Booth, where the actor apparently liked to sit while eating beef with oyster sauce and garlic shrimp. Today people still love the food, including potstickers, flavorsome fried chicken wings, and sweet and sour pork ribs."