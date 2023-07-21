Jung Kook Reveals Why He's Excited For BTS To Reunite 'As Soon As Possible'

Jung Kook is reflecting on his time away from BTS. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, the K-pop star was asked what he's most looking forward to when all seven members of the beloved boy band reunite in the near future, he revealed he's excited to see how everyone has grown on their own.

"It's good that we all have time to grow individually through our solo projects that reflect our own characteristics and taste," Jung Kook said. "After these times of personal growth, our synergy will be much more powerful as one team. I want to witness that as soon as possible."