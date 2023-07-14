Jung Kook Is 'Mature & Grown' On Debut Solo Single 'Seven'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 14, 2023
BTS' Jung Kook has officially launched his solo music career! On Friday, July 14th, his first solo single "Seven" arrived with a surprise feature from one of America's hottest rappers, Latto! As promised by the band's label BIGHIT Music, the track is "an invigorating summer song" and has some of the most risque lyrics we've heard from the K-pop star.
"Weight of the world on your shoulders/ I kiss your waist and ease your mind/ I must be favored to know ya/ I take my hands and trace your lines," Jung Kook sings in the song's first verse. For the chorus, he channels Cherrelle and lists the days of the week before concluding, "Seven days a week/ Every hour, every minute, every second/ You know night after night/ I'll be lovin' you right/ Seven days a week."
In a new interview with Variety, Jung Kook mentioned that the track's "sexy" lyrics were deliberate in an attempt to show that he's grown up since BTS launched 10 years ago. "It’s my official solo debut, so everything is a challenge and feels new and fresh," he said in the translated interview. "Of course, I think a lot about delivering good music and performance while working on my music. But above all, as this is my first step forward in the spotlight as a solo artist, I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself."
So what's next for Jung Kook's solo career? "I’m working hard to release a solo album this year," he told the outlet. "It’s early to mention anything specific, but look forward to it!"
To celebrate the release of "Seven," Jung Kook also stopped by Good Morning America to perform the song on the Summer Concert Series stage. Check out the performance here!