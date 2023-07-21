Lauren Jauregui Shares Exciting Update On Debut Album

Lauren Jauregui has opened up on the status of her highly-anticipated solo debut album! In a recent interview with Galore, the former Fifth Harmony member revealed that she's started working on a full-length studio album.

"I’m working on my album so very much in the studio and just connecting with mySelf and life and allowing myself to live in the In Between," she said when asked what's next for this year. "Definitely going to be taking these songs on the road as well."

Back in May, Jauregui shared her second EP as a solo artist. In Between, which dropped on May 26th, included singles like "Trust Issues" and the Ty Dolla $ign & Russ collaboration "Wolves." When the project dropped, the independent artist shared a heartwarming message with fans.

"It is my intention that these songs accompany you through summer, through sadness, through laughter, through moments spent with those you love, especially yourself,' Jauregui wrote on Instagram. "It is my intention to make you feel something in this chaotic ass world where numbing and disconnection and surface level energy is our normal. It is my intention to disrupt, to heal, to create with pure love and authenticity and I hope you feel that when you listen to #InBetween tonight or this weekend or for the rest of your life."

In the new interview with Galore, Jauregui added that one thing she wants listeners to take away from the new EP is, "A better understanding of who I am and who they are and some songs that can accompany them through life and make them feel seen and held and shake their asses."