Lauren Jauregui Shares Exciting Update On Debut Album

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Lauren Jauregui has opened up on the status of her highly-anticipated solo debut album! In a recent interview with Galore, the former Fifth Harmony member revealed that she's started working on a full-length studio album.

"I’m working on my album so very much in the studio and just connecting with mySelf and life and allowing myself to live in the In Between," she said when asked what's next for this year. "Definitely going to be taking these songs on the road as well."

Back in May, Jauregui shared her second EP as a solo artist. In Between, which dropped on May 26th, included singles like "Trust Issues" and the Ty Dolla $ign & Russ collaboration "Wolves." When the project dropped, the independent artist shared a heartwarming message with fans.

"It is my intention that these songs accompany you through summer, through sadness, through laughter, through moments spent with those you love, especially yourself,' Jauregui wrote on Instagram. "It is my intention to make you feel something in this chaotic ass world where numbing and disconnection and surface level energy is our normal. It is my intention to disrupt, to heal, to create with pure love and authenticity and I hope you feel that when you listen to #InBetween tonight or this weekend or for the rest of your life."

In the new interview with Galore, Jauregui added that one thing she wants listeners to take away from the new EP is, "A better understanding of who I am and who they are and some songs that can accompany them through life and make them feel seen and held and shake their asses."

Lauren Jauregui
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.