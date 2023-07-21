Anyone who has traveled along the North Carolina coast knows that there some beautiful beaches that are perfect for either a day trip to the coast or an extended vacation for the summer. One of those beaches was recently recognized as being one of the most under-the-radar spots around.

Southern Living searched around the South to find the best, most under-the-radar beaches in the region. While several of the beaches can be found in sunny destinations like Florida, four spots in North Carolina all snagged a spot on the list. According to the site:

"Like every seashell picked up on your lazy walk down the shoreline, every Southern beach is a little bit different — and has something that makes it special."

According to the list, Bald Head Island, Corolla, Ocracoke and Sunset Beach are all among the most under-the-radar beaches in the South, each secluded and away from busy crowds and offering a truly relaxing and quiet spot to enjoy the soothing sounds of the ocean as you soak up the sun. Here's what Southern Living had to say:

"Nature lovers will find a wonderful destination in Bald Head Island, North Carolina, a small and secluded spot that can be found east of the Cape Fear River. Filled with preserves, it's the northernmost subtropical island on the east coast and offers miles of natural wonders to explore."

"This beach town on the northernmost end of the Outer Banks has a unique end-of-the-road appeal, making it perfect for big families spending a relaxing, no-fuss vacation together. In the historic Corolla village, venture up a winding staircase — 220 steps, to be exact — to the top of the redbrick lighthouse that stands overlooking the North Carolina waters."

"You'll need a boat or private plane to reach this tiny, secluded beach town... About 16 miles long, Ocracoke is a part of the string of barrier islands that makes up the Outer Banks. At the widest part of the island, you'll find its little sound-side village with fewer than 1,000 year-round residents. ... Ocracoke's white lighthouse dates back to 1823, making it the second oldest functioning lighthouse in the United States."

"This North Carolina community is located on the border of South Carolina and also neighbors Bird Island Reserve, a nature preserve with 1,200 acres of salt marsh and tidal creeks. The reserve neighboring Sunset Beach is open to visitors, who can reach it by walking along the seashore to glimpse the protected areas where birds, plants, and animals thrive in the salt air."

Check out the full list at Southern Living to see more of the most under-the-radar beaches in the South.