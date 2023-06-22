North Carolina Spot Among America's Best Small Beach Towns For Summer

A popular destination in North Carolina has been recognized once again as being one of the best places to be for your summer vacation.

Trips to Discover found 16 of the best small beach towns across the country that will serve as the perfect backdrop to any summer travels, "from charming spots on the west coast to New England gems and quintessential Florida towns." One spot in North Carolina found a spot on the list.

According to the site, Wrightsville Beach is one of the best small beach towns in the U.S. for summer, with great restaurants and beautiful sandy shores to make it a trip you'll never forget. Here's what the site had to say:

"Wrightsville Beach is a classic, with soft sandy beaches edged by brilliant blue waves that are ideal for surfing. In fact, this small town near Wilmington has been named among the world's best beach towns by National Geographic. If you ever wanted to learn to surf, this is a great place to do it. Or, rent a stand-up paddleboard and paddle the Intracoastal Waterway, as you'll have access to that as well. There are some outstanding waterfront eateries and beach bars to help keep you fueled for all your activities too."

These are the best small beach towns in the U.S. this summer:

Fernandina Beach (Florida)

Carmel-by-the-Sea (California)

Cannon Beach (Oregon)

Tybee Island (Georgia)

Anna Maria Island (Florida)

Orange Beach (Alabama)

Long Beach (Washington)

Edisto Beach (South Carolina)

Wrightsville Beach (North Carolina)

Provincetown (Massachusetts)

Montauk (New York)

Fort Bragg (California)

Stonington (Maine)

Morro Bay (California)

Chincoteague (Virginia)

Grand Haven (Michigan)

