Many people are looking for more in their dining experience than just good food. Some tend to gravitate toward rooftop bars that offer a breathtaking view of lights shining along a city skyline breaking through the dark of night or restaurants with stunning views of a sunset along the beach or grand snow-capped mountains standing tall in the distance.

Hawaiian Islands knows how a gorgeous view can take a good meal and make it a great experience so it found the restaurant in each state that offers the most beautiful view. The site even found the restaurants with the most beautiful world, deciding that one spot on the Hawaiian island of Maui took the very top spot.

According to the site, the Ohio restaurant with the best view in the state is Pier W. Located near Cleveland, Pier W is an award-winning upscale seafood restaurant situated along Lake Erie that not only has great views of the city but a unique appeal of being designed like the hull of a ship. Pier W is located at 12700 Lake Avenue in Lakewood.