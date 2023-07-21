Anyone who has traveled along the South Carolina coast knows that there some beautiful beaches that are perfect for either a day trip to the coast or an extended vacation for the summer. One of those beaches was recently recognized as being one of the most under-the-radar spots around.

Southern Living searched around the South to find the best, most under-the-radar beaches in the region. While several of the beaches can be found in sunny destinations like Florida, three spots in South Carolina all snagged a spot on the list. According to the site:

"Like every seashell picked up on your lazy walk down the shoreline, every Southern beach is a little bit different — and has something that makes it special."

According to the list, Bulls Island, Daufuskie Island, and Fripp Island are all among the most under-the-radar beaches in the South, each secluded and away from busy crowds and offering a truly relaxing and quiet spot to enjoy the soothing sounds of the ocean as you soak up the sun. Here's what Southern Living had to say:

"Hop aboard the Bulls Island Ferry to explore Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. You'll have opportunities for birding, hiking coastal trails, wildlife watching, and joining tours led by naturalists at the 66,000-acre refuge located just 30 miles north of Charleston. Head to Boneyard Beach to see oak, cedar, and pine trees on the sands."

"Accessibly only by boat, Daufuskie is place where time just moves a little bit slower. You'll find this unassuming little island close to popular Southern towns Hilton Head Island and Savannah; but its history makes it one of the most interesting plots of land in the sea. Historic, yet quirky, slow-paced, yet bursting with personality, Daufuskie Island offers you a completely unique experience."

"Only three and a half miles long and about a half-mile wide, Fripp Island is a real-deal sanctuary. The island boasts a popular trail maintained by the Audubon Club that not only gives spectacular views of land and water wildlife, but of more than 175 bird species as well. Beyond access to beautifully preserved and quiet beaches, you're set with a handful of restaurants along with activities like tennis, golf, and boating."

Check out the full list at Southern Living to see more of the most under-the-radar beaches in the South.