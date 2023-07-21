South Carolina Town Named One Of The Best Resort Towns In America

When life gets hectic, you may be looking for a way to escape to a spot far away from your struggles where you can breathe in the open air, take in a beautiful beach sunset or spend some time in nature. Fortunately there are plenty of places around the country that can be the perfect backdrop to your vacation from reality.

Culture Trip searched around the country for the best resort towns promising a fun and relaxing stay to unwind from your everyday life. In a list filled with idyllic destinations in places like Aspen, Palm Springs and Key West, one spot in South Carolina managed to grab a spot among the best.

According to the list, Hilton Head Island is one of the best resort towns you can visit, especially if you love going a round or two of golf. It was even named one of the best weekend getaways in the U.S. Learn more about the island at its website.

This is what the site had to say:

"Hilton Head Island may be small, but it has 26 golf courses, so if you're a fan, best to consider teeing up. A number of excellent resorts accompany many of the courses."

Check out the full list at theculturetrip.com to see more of the best resort towns in the country.