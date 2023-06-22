South Carolina Spot Among America's Best Small Beach Towns For Summer

A popular destination in South Carolina has been recognized once again as being one of the best places to be for your summer vacation.

Trips to Discover found 16 of the best small beach towns across the country that will serve as the perfect backdrop to any summer travels, "from charming spots on the west coast to New England gems and quintessential Florida towns." One spot in South Carolina found a spot on the list.

According to the site, Edisto Beach is one of the best small beach towns in the U.S. for summer, with fun activities and uncrowded population to make it a trip you'll never forget. It was even named one of America's "underrated" beach towns. Here's what the site had to say:

"One of the most charming beach towns in South Carolina, Edisto Beach is home to a population of just 400, with more wildlife than people. Eco-tours are available to see the native wildlife along the beaches and in the marshes, but nearly everyone who comes will see deer, turtles, dolphins, and a wide range of birds. Enjoy swimming and relaxing, surf fishing, river fishing, pier fishing, and deep-sea fishing and when you want to avoid getting wet, you can rent a bike and pedal, with a path winding its way through most of the town, bringing scenic views with breaks to shop and dine."

These are the best small beach towns in the U.S. this summer:

Fernandina Beach (Florida)

Carmel-by-the-Sea (California)

Cannon Beach (Oregon)

Tybee Island (Georgia)

Anna Maria Island (Florida)

Orange Beach (Alabama)

Long Beach (Washington)

Edisto Beach (South Carolina)

Wrightsville Beach (North Carolina)

Provincetown (Massachusetts)

Montauk (New York)

Fort Bragg (California)

Stonington (Maine)

Morro Bay (California)

Chincoteague (Virginia)

Grand Haven (Michigan)

Read up on Trips to Discover's picks for the best small beach towns for summer by visiting tripstodiscover.com.

Check out more of our coverage about some of the best beachy destinations in South Carolina, including which spot was named one of America's "most underrated" beaches as well as the locales named among of the best weekend beach getaways in the country.