ZAYN Returns To Music With New Dance Track 'Love Like This'

ZAYN has returned with his first new song in years! On Friday, July 21st, the singer shared a new single called "Love Like This" and its accompanying music video. The vibey video shows Zayn riding around town on his motorcycle with his equally cool love interest and singing about how he's never been in love like this.

"I guess that's love like this/ Usually, I never wanna jump like this/ But I think I wanna dump my chips 'cause/ I cannot go back," he sings in the chorus. "I guess that's faith like this/ Give you everything and you can skate like this/ But I think I gotta take that risk 'cause/ I cannot go back."