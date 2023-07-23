Vanna White's Expected Asking Price To Stay On 'Wheel Of Fortune' Revealed

Vanna White is reportedly aiming to make a similar salary to longtime host Pat Sajak in order to stay on Wheel of Fortune, an unidentified insider told PEOPLE Magazine exclusively on Friday (July 23), following reports that White was seeking to make only 50% of Sajak's salary.

"Fifty percent of Pat's salary is so outrageous that no one in their right mind could say that it’s fair," the source said. "The negotiation is asking for much more than 50 percent of his salary. It's asking for the same pay — if not more."

White, 66, currently makes about $3 million annually, which has been the case for 18 years with additional bonuses, while Sajak, 76, is being paid "almost five times as much," Puck News' Matthew Belloni reported in June. The popular Wheel personality reportedly hired Bryan Freedman, who represented Mike Richards during his short-lived hiring as late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek's pegged long-term successor, in her own negotiations and is said to be “hitting the pay discrepancy issue hard with Sony, as well as possible gender discrimination with respect to White’s salary,” according to Belloni.

White is reportedly negotiating her contract to remain on the show past the 2023-24 season, with Sajak, who she's worked alongside since the game show's initial primetime debut in 1983, set to retire after the beginning of the 41st season in September 2023, at which point Ryan Seacrest will take over as his replacement.

Sajak was previously reported to be making $15 million annually, according to a Forbes report in 2016. The longtime host announced his upcoming plans in a statement shared on his social media accounts in June.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"