Billie Eilish Mourns Death Of Childhood Dog In Emotional Tribute

Anyone who has experienced the loss of a pet knows how devastating it can be, especially if their furry friend had been with them since they were a kid. Billie Eilish also knows that loss as she is mourning the death of her childhood pet dog.

Eilish took to Instagram on Sunday (July 24) to share an emotional tribute to her family dog Pepper after the pup sadly passed away. In the post, she shared a set of photos of her and Pepper over the years, including sweet photos of a young Eilish smiling next to her pup and an adorable family photo with brother her parents and brother, Finneas, each with a black spot painted around their eye just like Pepper. She also shared a heartbreaking photo of her crying while cuddled up to her beloved dog.

"pepper. my life long best friend. i will see you again someday sweet girl. you made it 15 years you f----- beast," the 21-year-old musician captioned the post.

"i love you. rest easy mama, i'll miss you forever," she continued, adding, "this is a really hard day."

Fans and peers of the "Bad Guy" singer flooded the comments with words of love and support, including Demi Lovato who wrote, "I'm so sorry," and Fifth Harmony alum Lauren Jauregui who told Eilish she was "sending you lots of love."

Finneas also shared the family photo to his Instagram Stories, writing, "Sweet pepper our dog has, at the rip old age of 15, transcended her mortal form. A good, good dog who gave our family so much love and was loved by us all in equal measure."