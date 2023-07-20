Billie Eilish Joins Paramore On Stage For Incredible Surprise Performance

Talk about an incredible collab! Billie Eilish joined Paramore on stage at a recent show to perform one of the band's biggest songs and it's a moment that the fans in attendance will never forget.

Eilish jumped on stage with Paramore during their stop in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 19) to sing along to "All I Wanted," a song that before last year the band had never performed live. Fortunately, that first performance proved to be one of many, leading up to the new collab we didn't even know we needed.

Both Eilish and frontwoman Hayley Williams were in the groove, crooning the verse before the "Happier Than Ever" singer turned it over to Williams to belt out the chorus, accompanied by the thousands of fans in the crowd as Eilish herself headbanged along.

The moment was a long time coming for Eilish, who previously revealed that the track, off the band's 2009 album Brand New Eyes, was her "all-time favorite" Paramore song.

Watch the unbelievable performance in the video below.