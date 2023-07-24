Carlee Russell Admits She Lied About Her Kidnapping

Carlee Russell admitted that she was not kidnapped while checking on a toddler wandering along the side of the highway. Hoover Police Chief Nicholas C. Derzis said that Russell was not abducted and staged the entire incident.

Derzis said that officers were scheduled to interview Russell on Monday (July 24) but received a statement written by her attorney, Emory Anothny. He said that authorities still wish to interview Russell about what happened.

"We're still trying to determine where she was during those 49 hours, but I am glad that we received this ... at least puts some of the social media super sleuths hopefully at rest for a little bit as far as ... what everybody thinks took place," Derzis said.

"We know that by her own admission, it didn't happen," he added.

Derzis said that the department is working with the district attorney's office to decide whether to file charges against Russell.

Russell was reported missing on July 13 after she called 911 to report a toddler was wandering along the side of the highway. Her disappearance attracted national attention, and a massive search was launched to find her.

Forty-nine hours later, Russell walked into her home. She was hospitalized and gave a brief statement to the police. As investigators looked into her claims, they were unable to verify much of her story, leading to many questions about what happened to her.

"My client did not have any help in this incident. This was a single act done by herself," the statement provided to the police said. "My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well, and to her friends and family."