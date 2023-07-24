Ed Sheeran Leads Impromptu Sing-Along At Nashville Karaoke Bar

Ed Sheeran took over Music City over the weekend, in more ways than one!

After the British singer-songwriter impressed fans during a record-breaking show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday (July 22), he made his way over to Santa's Pub, an iconic small venue known for its karaoke, where he led the crowd in a truly incredible sing-along.

Sheeran shared a video to Instagram on Sunday (July 23) of him leading the crowd at the bar in rousing renditions of popular songs in a celebration of breaking the record for biggest concert attendance at Nissan Stadium, with more than 73,000 fans gathering to see him perform, per Billboard.

After a loud performance of Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way," he even performed his own hit song (and popular wedding track) "Thinking Out Loud," which was fitting since it appeared that a newly-married couple still in their wedding garb happened to be in the crowd.