Ed Sheeran Leads Impromptu Sing-Along At Nashville Karaoke Bar
By Sarah Tate
July 24, 2023
Ed Sheeran took over Music City over the weekend, in more ways than one!
After the British singer-songwriter impressed fans during a record-breaking show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday (July 22), he made his way over to Santa's Pub, an iconic small venue known for its karaoke, where he led the crowd in a truly incredible sing-along.
Sheeran shared a video to Instagram on Sunday (July 23) of him leading the crowd at the bar in rousing renditions of popular songs in a celebration of breaking the record for biggest concert attendance at Nissan Stadium, with more than 73,000 fans gathering to see him perform, per Billboard.
After a loud performance of Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way," he even performed his own hit song (and popular wedding track) "Thinking Out Loud," which was fitting since it appeared that a newly-married couple still in their wedding garb happened to be in the crowd.
"Celebrating breaking the attendance record at Nissan stadium in Nashville tonight at Santas pub," he captioned the video, also saying that the pub is "the best" and that he used to go there when he lived in the city in 2013. "When I lived here this was the spot and it still is. Karaoke caravan and cheap beer, what's not to love x."
A fan at the pub also caught the moment that Sheeran, along with the bride and massive crowd, sang along to One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful," sharing that video on TikTok.
The impromptu performance even caught the attention of some of the Backstreet Boys themselves. Howie Dorough said the crowd "sounds amazing" and suggested that Sheeran team up with BB for a "I Want It That Way" collab, while AJ McLean asked "when we jamming together," adding that it "needs to happen like yesterday."
Sheeran keeps treating fans to fun, unexpected surprises both after his concerts and during his shows. At a recent show in Detroit, he brought out Eminem for a truly unforgettable performance of one of his biggest hits.