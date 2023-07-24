Georgia Town One Of The 25 Most Popular Small Towns To Live In The US

City living isn't for everyone. While some people may enjoy living in the hustle and bustle of a big city or major metropolis, others prefer the more laid-back nature of a small town that they can call home.

Using 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. News & World Report looked at American cities with a population between 1,000 and 50,000 to determine which small towns are the most popular to live in, with certain factors like job opportunities and local attractions playing a part in the towns' appeal. While several towns on the list can be found in Texas, one in Georgia made such a great impression that it landed a spot among the best.

According to the report, Pendergrass is one of the most popular small towns to live in the U.S. The population of this small town in northern Georgia about an hour from Atlanta has drastically increased from 422 in 2010 to 1,740 in 2021. Here's what the site had to say:

"Pendergrass has long been a spread-out, rural town but is starting to see more development and resident density. A new apartment community, The Blakeley luxury apartments, recently opened to renters, complete with community amenities that are commonly found at luxury apartments in much larger cities. In the town's summer 2022 newsletter, the mayor discussed downtown development plans for a park, amphitheater, new sewer system and shops, businesses and housing in the future."

These are the 25 most popular small towns to live in the U.S.:

Westlake, Florida

Vineyard, Utah

Fulshear, Texas

Timnath, Colorado

Iowa Colony, Texas

Liberty Hill, Texas

Triana, Alabama

Josephine, Texas

Pendergrass, Georgia

Leakesville, Mississippi

Northlake, Texas

Celina, Texas

Whitestown, Indiana

Davenport, Florida

Montgomery, Texas

Berry Hill, Tennessee

Manor, Texas

Thompson's Station, Tennessee

Prosper, Texas

Melissa, Texas

Freeport, Florida

Millville, Delaware

Holly Ridge, North Carolina

Cave Springs, Arkansas

Watford City, North Dakota

Check out the full list at U.S. News & World Report to read up on what makes these small towns so special.