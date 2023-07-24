Giant Pizza Chain Closing Hundreds Of Stores - Some With No Warning

In recent months, many large retail companies have been struggling so much financially that they've announced plans to close some or all of their stores. Giant retailers like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Tuesday Morning and Christmas Tree Shops are shuttering amid bankruptcy, while chains like Walgreens and Sears are closing down many locations as a cost-saving measure. Well one of the biggest pizza chains in the country is doing it as well. Pizza Hut is in the process of shutting down hundreds of stores.

NPC International, one of the chain's largest franchise owners which runs 1,225 Pizza Huts, declared bankruptcy, and as part of their restructuring, they are closing up to 300 stores. They are focusing on locations that "significantly underperform," which is mostly the larger-style restaurants with dining rooms. Since most people aren't heading out to eat at Pizza Hut anymore, those locations are losing money. It's something Yum! Brands, which owns Pizza Hut, is aware of - they closed down about 500 locations with dining rooms in 2019.

As for which stores are closing, some customers are learning it is their local restaurant with little to no notice. Last week, seven locations in New York state shut down and some with no warning. Customers showed up to one to find a handwritten note on the door that said, "Closed 4 Good."

However, just because many locations are closing doesn't mean Pizza Hut is going away. In fact, in select markets the chain just added two new menu items - Hot Honey Pizza and Hot Honey Wings. Meanwhile, the company intends to help any employees affected by closures by offering them jobs in another location. It shouldn't be a problem since there are still nearly 7,000 Pizza Huts nationwide.