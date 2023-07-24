Offset Brings Out Cardi B & More During His Rolling Loud Miami Performance

This is the first time Cardi B performed at Rolling Loud in Miami. She made her debut at the festival's Los Angeles event in 2018 and co-headlined its New York installment with Lil Uzi Vert in 2019. Bardi recently served as a headliner for the festival's first time in Thailand back in April.



Offset's shocking Rolling Loud performance in Miami comes after the couple had been rattled by infidelity rumors over the past couple of months. After he took issue with a comment Cardi made on a Twitter Space session, Offset posted (and deleted) a claim that his wife slept with another man. The "Up" rapper quickly dispelled that rumor and the couple have been going strong ever since. They were recently spotted having a blast together at their daughter Kulture's birthday party.



His set also comes ahead of his upcoming album. So far, Offset has dropped two tracks off his second solo LP, but hasn't released any other details. Check out what went down at Offset's Rolling Loud performance in Miami below.

