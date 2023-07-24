North Carolina has plenty of hidden gem destinations and attractions waiting to welcome visitors to a spot away from crowded, tourist-heavy areas, but one spot was recognized as being the best in the state.

Reader's Digest searched around the U.S. to find the best hidden gems and under-the-radar destinations that are begging to be explored, compiling a list of the must-visit spot in each state. According to the site: "These hidden gems around the country show a little part of each state's history and are sure to make a memorable experience."

So what is North Carolina's best hidden gem?

Vollis Simpson Whirligigs Park & Museum

Located in Wilson, this unique spot is truly a wonder to behold, with massive pinwheel art pieces known as "whirligigs" spinning through the air. Vollis Simpson Whirligigs Park & Museum is located at 301 Goldsboro Street S. in Wilson.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This park and museum features supersize spinning pinwheels, also called whirligigs. The installation features 30 revolving works of art as well as occasional music and film programs, a farmers market, picnicking and even Tai Chi classes. The two-acre park is free and open daily, even during holidays."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best hidden gems around the country.