Would you consider your city or town the best place to live in Illinois? While there are a handful of lovely places to live in Illinois one location ranks higher than the rest. According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best place to live in all of Illinois is Bannockburn. Bannockburn houses 1,315 residents and is a suburb of Chicago. It ranked as the 98th best place to live in the country.

To determine the best places to live in America, Stacker sourced data from a Niche report that highlighted cities in each state where housing, public schools, cost of living, transportation, business, and conservation efforts ranked high.

"Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings. Many cities on the list are suburbs experiencing growth thanks to rapid improvements in their metropolitan areas, whether it's the creation of new rail systems or a megacorporation moving in. Other entries include planned communities or older cities that have been revamped with grassroots efforts focusing on greener ways of living, drawing in new businesses, or increased devotion to the arts."

Here's what Stacker had to say about the best place to live in Illinois:

"The village of Bannockburn is known for its safety and quality education, but the town also has plenty for families to do. The community hosts a series of free events for residents every year, from wine and cheese tasting to a Halloween haunted trail."

For a continued list of the best places to live across the country visit stacker.com.