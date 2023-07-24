Titans To Wear Iconic Throwback Uniform In 2023

The Tennessee Titans will wear throwback uniforms honoring their franchise history predating their move to Nashville during two yet to be determined home games at Nissan Stadium during the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

The Titans, who were previously the Houston Oilers from 1960 to 1996 and Tennessee Oilers during their first two seasons in the Volunteer State, will wear uniforms paying homage to the 1970s 'Luv Ya' Blue' era, the team announced on Sunday (July 23).

"It allows us to honor as many players as we can, because it covers so much time," said Surf Melendez, Vice President and Executive Creative Director for the Titans, via TennesseeTitans.com. "It also represented our transition to Tennessee, because we wore these uniforms in Tennessee as well."