Titans To Wear Iconic Throwback Uniform In 2023
By Jason Hall
July 24, 2023
The Tennessee Titans will wear throwback uniforms honoring their franchise history predating their move to Nashville during two yet to be determined home games at Nissan Stadium during the upcoming 2023 NFL season.
The Titans, who were previously the Houston Oilers from 1960 to 1996 and Tennessee Oilers during their first two seasons in the Volunteer State, will wear uniforms paying homage to the 1970s 'Luv Ya' Blue' era, the team announced on Sunday (July 23).
"It allows us to honor as many players as we can, because it covers so much time," said Surf Melendez, Vice President and Executive Creative Director for the Titans, via TennesseeTitans.com. "It also represented our transition to Tennessee, because we wore these uniforms in Tennessee as well."
Luv Ya Blue! 💙 pic.twitter.com/eR9BpvAIqx— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 24, 2023
The Oilers wore their 'Columbia Blue' uniforms for their entire existence, which included their two seasons as the Tennessee Oilers, playing in Memphis' Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in 1997 and Nashville's Vanderbilt Stadium in 1998, before moving into the current Nissan Stadium and taking on the Titans moniker in 1999. Team owner and Houston native Amy Adams Strunk, whose late father Bud Adams founded the franchise in 1960 and relocated it to Tennessee in 1997, said "Oilers history is Titans history" while previously discussing honoring the team's past ties earlier this year.
"We know our fans feel passionately about showcasing that legacy on game day, and we're actively working on making throwback jerseys possible in the near future," Strunk said.