Videos Show Massive 'Armageddon' Fireball In Sky Spotted In 5 States

A video shared online shows the massive fireball spotted in five states that caused many to fear potential "armageddon" earlier this month.

The American Meteor Society, a non-profit group specializing in meteor astronomy, said it received more than 50 reported sightings in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi regarding a bright object described as being "like fireworks" that was present on July 14 at around 4:30 a.m. The group shared a video captured from the front yard of a home in Patterson, Louisiana, which shows the mysterious object suddenly brighten the early morning sky, though acknowledged that the "video may not be related to a fireball event" in its caption.