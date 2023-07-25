Arch Manning Announces First NIL Deal; Auction Proceeds For Great Cause

Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning announced his first multiyear exclusive name, image and likeness deal with Panini America, which will include an auction with all proceeds pledged to St. David's HealthCare and St. David's Foundation in Austin, Texas, in a statement obtained by ESPN on Tuesday (July 25).

Panini will create trading cards with exclusive autographs from Manning, 18, the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning, including a one-of-one Prizm black autographed card to be auctioned on the company's website later this week.

"Getting my first Panini trading card is something I couldn't have imagined growing up," Manning said via ESPN. "Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special. Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family."

The auction winner will also get to participate in a meet and greet with Manning, which will include catching passes from the quarterback and standing alongside him during a check presentation of the proceeds, which will be donated to St. David's.

Manning enters his collegiate career as the No. 1 prospect for the 2023 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 18-year-old's collegiate career at Texas will continue his family's strong ties to the SEC with the Longhorns set to join the conference in 2024 during his sophomore season. Archie, Cooper and Eli Manning all attended Ole Miss while Peyton Manning spent four years at Tennessee.